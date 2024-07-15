Swan Lake at The Old Savoy

Swan Lake

Thursday 10 October 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmImperial Classical Ballet ®presents Swan Lake – a timeless ballet with exquisite dancingAfter last year’s success, Imperial Classical Ballet® returns this year to the UK to enchant you with the delightful production of Swan Lake.

Swan Lake is a tale of two young women, Odette and Odile, who resemble each other so strikingly that one can easily be mistaken for the other.

Swan Lake is the compelling legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse. Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting. When one of the swans turns into a beautiful young woman he is instantly captivated – will his love prove strong enough to break the evil spell that she is under?

From the opulent splendour of the palace ballroom to the moonlit lake where majestic swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all.

Swan Lake captures, like no other ballet, the full range of human emotions – from hope to despair, from terror to tenderness, from melancholy to ecstasy.

A wonderful evening out, the memories of which you will cherish long after the final curtain falls!

Imperial Classical Ballet® was formerly known as Classical Ballet and Opera House

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm Tickets £36 per adult, Over 60’s - £34, Under 16’s - £21