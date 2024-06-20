Strike by Name brings memories of the 1984 Miner's Strike to The Lab

Jen Strike was only 11 years old when her dad Norman went out on strike in 1984 . Now, she is bringing her stand up show to The Lab in Northampton to retell some of her dad's and her own stories.

She recalls that it was a very difficult time for the family and those in the local community with her dad being away increasingly often as he became a flying picket. He was even at the famous Battle of Orgreave.

"My dad, Norman Strike( real name), kept a diary throughout the strike so that he could explain to my sister and I exactly why we had gone without and why he was away so often. With it being the 40th anniversary of the strike, it seemed the perfect time to tell our stories."

Jen Strike at National Coal Mining Museum WakefieldJen Strike at National Coal Mining Museum Wakefield
Jen Strike at National Coal Mining Museum Wakefield

She added, "The strike was not a funny time, but my show mixes up my slightly more humorous pre- teen memories and parody 80s songs with the words of my dad directly from his actual diary."

The show is on at 3:30pm ( doors 3pm ) at The Lab Northampton , 95-97 Charles St, Northampton NN1 3BG

Free entry , but please donate to secure the future of this community space

