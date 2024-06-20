Strike by Name brings memories of the 1984 Miner's Strike to The Lab
Jen Strike was only 12 years old when her dad Norman went out on strike in 1984 . Now she is bringing her stand up show to Northampton to retell some of her dad's and her own stories.She recalls that it was a very difficult time for the family and those in the local community with her dad being away increasingly often as he became a flying picket. He was even at the famous Battle of Orgreave. "My dad, Norman Strike( real name), kept a diary throughout the strike so that he he could explain to my sister and I exactly why we had gone without and why he was away so often. With it being the 40th anniversary of the strike, it seemed the perfect time to tell our stories."
She added, "The strike was not a funny time, but my show mixes up my slightly more humorous pre- teen memories and parody 80s songs with the words of my dad directly from his actual diary."
The show is on at 3:30pm ( doors 3pm ) at The Lab Northampton , 95-97 Charles St, Northampton NN1 3BG
Free entry , but please donate to secure the future of this community space
