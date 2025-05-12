Special event set to celebrate 125th years of bandstand performances at Abington Park

A special anniversary event to celebrate 125 years of ‘Bands in the Park’ bandstand performances at Abington Park is set to take place this Saturday, May 17 between 11am – 4pm.

The free event, planned by Northampton Town Council in partnership with The Park Café and hosted by NLive Radio, will take place on and around the park’s bandstand and feature a variety of local bands and music performers, along with activities, workshops and stalls.

The town council runs the popular ‘Bands in the Park’ programme of live music performances that take place every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday between April and September, with several performances sponsored by The Park Café, located close to the bandstand.

Councillor Keith Holland-Delamere, member of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “It is incredible to think that these music performances have taken place on the Abington Park Bandstand every year for the last 125 years, with the first ever performance in 1900.

“Our present Bands in the Park line-up includes a mix of traditional brass bands, choirs, singers and modern bands from Northampton and surrounding areas and is a much-loved weekend entertainment ritual for many visitors to the park.

“As a council we wanted to mark this significant milestone with a celebration featuring local music and stalls, plus some traditional Maypole dancing, art activities and much more. Everyone is welcome to attend and there will be something for all ages to enjoy.”

The Nene Valley Community Band will open the bandstand at 11am, followed by the Northampton Sings Choir at 12.10pm. The Abington Wind Band, whose members are celebrating their 50th anniversary year, will perform at 12.50pm, followed by the Moulton 77 Brass Band at 2pm, then at 3.15pm, popular local covers band Similar Jones will sing a variety of rock, pop, jazz and Motown classics.

Off the bandstand, visitors can enjoy traditional Maypole dancing alongside professional dancers and musicians, community canvas painting with Lemonpop Workshops, plus free face painting, Balloon Modelling, magic and juggling.

The Friends of Abington Park will have a stall on the day to showcase their work in the park including gardening groups, litter picks and restoration of the spinneys. Rugby fans can also find out more about the forthcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup by visiting the information stand and associated activities.

The Church of St Peter and St Paul in Abington Park and the Northampton Hope Centre have also organised family lawn games and will be displaying their ‘Tree of Hope’ project, inviting the public to leave their own personal messages.

Local historian Douglas Goddard has curated an archive of heritage photographs and imagery relating to Abington Park and the historic bandstand and his collection will be on display in Abington Park, as well as on the Northampton Town Council website.

For more information about Bands in the Park, please visit: www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/bandsinthepark