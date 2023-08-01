The event is free and open to all! We have lots of exciting activities on offer such as:

Junk Modelling, Go Karts, Nature Play, Rodeo Bull, Bungee Run, Bubbles, Face Painting, Body Zorbing, Graffiti Art, Police Van, Under 5’s Cars, Fire Engine, Science Experiments and much more! We also have organisations such as Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs , Oxfordshire Play Association, NGAGE with Aquarius, St Johns Ambulance joining us.

The aim of the event is to offer families a chance to connect and give children the oppitunity to play in a safe environment.

Brackley Play & Activity Day 2023.

Cllr Sue Sharps of Brackley Town Council and West Northants Council, commented: "As a trustee and Mayor of Brackley it's an honour to open the event this year. I love working at all of our events, as each one is so different. The Play & Activity Day is a fantastic opportunity for all our families in Brackley to get together.

"The event is designed and tailored around young people with professionals providing amazing experiences and opportunities on the day.

"The Summer holidays are a wonderful time with our children. I loved every moment with my own children and I cherrish those memories, so I hope you make some wonderful memories of your own on Wednesday."

The event is funded by Brackley Town Council, Northamptonshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner West Northants Council, Legacy Leisure and Tesco Community Grants.

SNYE will also be raffling a 2018 Limited Edition Technical Drawing of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team W09 EQ Power+, hand-signed by Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Toto Wolff, James Allison, and Andy Cowell. Accompanied with a Certificate of Authenticity, which was kindly donated to us by the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team who are based in Brackley.

If you would like more information then please contact: Penny Embden, Youth Engagement Coordinator on 07816 466134.