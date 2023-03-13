Silverstone Museum reveals new on-track Scalextric exhibit launching at Easter

Racing fans will be able to go wheel-to-wheel in the bid for pole position as Silverstone Museum brings two of the most exciting British brands together this Easter with the launch of the ultimate Scalextric set.

Determined drivers can compete to take the chequered flag on the iconic Silverstone Formula 1 Circuit which has been recreated by Scalextric specialists for the new exciting exhibit ‘On Track’ which enables visitors and motorsport fans to pick up a throttle and enjoy epic battles with iconic cars around the two lane Grand Prix circuit.

The latest attraction to be unveiled at Silverstone Museum features a detailed depiction of the world famous Silverstone Circuit and includes all the modern architectural elements surrounding the track including the Wing and The Silverstone Museum.

The Scalextric set, which will allow racers of all ages to battle it out in thrilling track sessions, will be a highlight of the exhibit and throughout the Easter period (1 – 16 April), the museum will also feature a range of full size cars on display alongside their pintsized Scalextric versions. These cars, some of which have never been seen before at the museum, will include Damon Hill’s Williams FW16B-07, a Ford Lotus Cortina, Honda Civic Type R and a Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth.

Rachel James, Head of Marketing at Silverstone Museum, said: “We are extremely excited to reveal our amazing ‘On Track’ exhibition which will see Scalextric take over the museum!

“To see the incredible iconic Silverstone Circuit recreated in such detail by the Scalextric team is fantastic and we know the new attraction will be a winner with motorsport addicts, families and car fans alike. Having the original full size vehicles, including Damon Hill’s Williams race car making its debut as part of the our Easter exhibition is fantastic and there will be so much for families and visitors to see and do.”

Simon Owen, Head of Scalextric Brand, added: "For generations, Scalextric has been a beloved brand among racing fans of all ages. Now, with our collaboration with the Silverstone Museum, we're taking that love to a whole new level. With our collective passion for racing together with the museum's unparalleled collection of artifacts and racing memorabilia, we're creating an experience that's not just fun and exciting, but also informative and educational."

The starting grid at Silverstone Museum

A specialist team of model makers spent hundreds of hours meticulously making the Silverstone Circuit with 108 individual sections of Scalextric track needed to recreate the world famous track’s realistic replica, which is almost 25 metres in total.

There will be additional activities for all the family to enjoy including the opportunity to build your own Scalextric circuit, an “On Track” trail that takes you on a nostalgic journey through the history of this cool household name and a design your own livery competition which could win you the chance to see your vision recreated on a model car.