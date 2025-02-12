Saving All My Love For You - A Celebration of Whitney Houston comes to The Old Savoy

Saving All My Love For You

Saturday 20 September 2025 7:30pm - ends at 9:50pm Saving All My Love For You A Celebration of Whitney Houston.

Experience the magic of Whitney Houston like never before with Saving All My Love For You – a breathtaking celebration of the voice that defined generations.

This spectacular tribute brings Whitney's greatest hits to life, from heart - melting ballads including "I Will Always Love You" and "Greatest Love of All" to sparkling dancefloor anthems such as "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" and "How Will I Know" that will have you moving all night long.

Featuring a world - class vocalist embodying Whitney's iconic sound, supported by a fantastic live band and powerhouse backing vocalists, this show radiates the energy, elegance, and sheer magic of Whitney's unforgettable performances. With stunning costumes, every element radiates Whitney’s timeless magic, creating an atmosphere filled with joy, wonder, and pure musical brilliance.

Don’t miss an evening filled with soul - stirring music, electrifying hits, and moments of pure enchantment. Saving All My Love For You – a magical celebration of the one and only Whitney Houston!

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm