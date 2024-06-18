Royal & Derngate Community Choir take to the Picturedrome stage in a celebration of the ‘80s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal & Derngate Community Choir will be taking to the stage for three performances of their latest show, Retro Reminiscence, at the Picturedrome, on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 July.

Audiences will experience some of the greatest hits of the ’80s with the Royal & Derngate Community Choir (RDCC) led by Musical Director Gareth Fuller (recently seen leading the Northants Sings Out choir on the Britain’s Got Talent finals).

RDCC’s new show Retro Reminiscence offers a chance to re-live an incredible decade, with songs and stories from those who have been there, done that and got the legwarmers.

This nostalgic and unique performance parties its way through some of the songs, events and styles of the ’80s, and invites everyone to dance along. The event is being held at the popular Picturedrome bar and live music venue, and celebrates a time of Rubix cubes, bubble perms and the cassette Walkman. Big hair, ra-ra skirts and stonewashed jeans optional!

RDCC rehearsing with musical director Gareth Fuller. Photo by Rebecca Cockcroft

The choir will be accompanied a fabulous live band and every performance is followed by an ‘80s disco for audiences to stay on and enjoy.

Retro Reminiscence starts at 7.30pm on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 July, with a matinee at 2.30pm on the Saturday. Standing tickets are £12, with seating round tables available for £14* a ticket. Performances take place at the Picturedrome (situated just off Kettering Road, near the Racecourse) but tickets can be booked by calling Royal & Derngate’s Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

Having started life as a seven-week project, to coincide with the theatre’s redevelopment in 2005, Royal & Derngate Community Choir (RDCC) evolved into a weekly activity for hundreds of individuals. Membership is diverse in terms of age and culture, made up of people from the local community who all share a passion for singing. For more information about joining the choir, email [email protected].