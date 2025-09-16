REVIEW: Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad for Bat Out Of Hell at the Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Let's be clear from the start, Bat Out Of Hell is a hugely enjoyable energetic romp through some epic rock’n’roll.

Taking a hugely successful recording artist’s iconic back catalogue and creating an award-winning stage show is nothing new.

But doing it with such energy, power and enthusiasm - even at the end of a long arduous tour - is something else completely.

The talented cast and live band that drive Bat Out of Hell - The Musical take the source material and bring it powerfully to life across two hugely enjoyable hours.

Katie Tonkinson as Raven and Glenn Adamson as Strat in Bat Out Of Hell

The plot is flimsy, at best, but nobody really cares.

For what it’s worth, lost boys and girls live in tunnels below the city hiding from its ruler Falco. His teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat, and the immensity of their love-at-first-sight-obsessions threaten to destroy both of their families.

However, the real stars of the show are the much-loved and often operatic songs penned by Jim Steinman and made famous by the irrepressible Meat Loaf.

Underpinned by this catalogue of famous songs played live by a dynamic eight-piece rock band, the show is full of sparky intensity performed on sprawling multi-level platforms that transport the audience through the diverse worlds of Bat Out of Hell

The cast of Bat Out Of Hell

Meat Loaf never did things by half - and neither does the cast, led expertly by Glenn Adamson (Strat) and Kate Tonkinson (Raven).

They are more than ably supported by a superb ensemble, with Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton bringing polished passion and humour to their roles as Raven’s parents Falco and Sloane.

Fowler and Sexton’s version of Paradise By the Dashboard Light is something that will stick long in the memory for those who have witnessed it.

But this is far from the only highlight. You get all the hits and more. You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell and I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) are all present and correct, as well as the previously unreleased song What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.

Sharon Sexton as Sloane & Rob Fowler as Falco in Bat Out Of Hell

In summing up the show it is hard not to be inspired by a classic Meat Load track, and one featured in all its glorious splendour during the evening.

High quality cast performing at the top of their game. Yep.

Tight band doing justice to such spectacular and well-loved songs. Yep.

An engaging and easy-to-follow plot. Not so much.

Glenn Adamson as Strat & Katie Tonkinson as Raven in Bat Out Of Hell

However, as the song goes, two out of three ain’t bad.

Don’t get me wrong - this is a rousing, thrilling and thoroughly enjoyable show.

Don’t miss it.

Bat Out of Hell roars onto the Derngate stage at 7.30pm from tonight until Saturday, September 20, with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets, priced from £17, can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811, or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/bat-out-of-hell.