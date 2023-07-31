Harlestone Village Church successfully opened up its doors and hosted a 'Party in the Pews' live music event that helped showcase some incredible local music talent.

The gig that was held at St Andrew’s Church on Saturday, 8th July took place in front of a lively crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a fully licensed bar and incredible food supplied by The Treatbox by Jess, the church collaborated and embraced the opportunity to work with the local organisers and performers to create a genuine gig atmosphere and open up the doors to the community for an exciting new event.

Paul Strummer singing live at St Andrews.

Party in the pews was the first of its kind held in Harlestone Church and featured the fantastic 'Stages of Dan' who are taking the main stage at Lakefest in August.

Stages of Dan released two albums in their time and were championed by BBC's Steve Lemac for a time in 2011. Whilst playing their set, they had the audience dancing in the pews! Their bass guitarist who is local to Harlestone, helped to organise the event.

Abbie, an ex-entertainer, from Northampton, also dusted off the vocal cords to sing an acoustic set live. Her powerful and melodic set had some of the crowd in tears, completely spellbound by her talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Strummer also played, a Wellingborough based solo acoustic singer and songwriter. He sang a set of original numbers and remixes and had the crowd captivated by his talent. His fun, multi- instrument set was performed with a live looping setup, for more of a big band sound from one person. Unique and certainly got the crowd excited.

Abbie , an ex-entertainer from Northampton sang an acoustic set live.

The church wanted this event to be totally inclusive and was delighted by the number of people who visited and new faces in the crowds. They are hopeful for many more exciting events going forward.

Reverend Andrea Watkins has transformed St Andrews into a dynamic, modern community hub that welcomes everyone.

The doors really are open to the wider community and all are welcome for regular non worship events such as afternoon teas on a Sunday afternoon, where any historians amongst you will also find the history of the church displayed on banners and stands dotted around the beautiful building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tea and toast (a friendly drop in breakfast group) on a Tuesday morning, 9-10.30am, a walking group, which will be meeting again, this time taking off from Glebe View, Glebe Lane, Harlestone on Thursday 10th August 10.30am.

Stages of Dan had the audience dancing in the pews.

A there-and-back again walk strolling over to St Botolph's, Brampton.

Transport will be available for the return leg if needed, singing for well-being,Tai Chi and a sewing group.