Olympian/Paralympian/GB athlete visits local primary school

By Aaron Dickens
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 12:52 BST
The Children in the school will be participating with the Olympian athlete in a variety of exercises to raise money for Paralympic Athletes and the schools sport equipment itself.

We are excited to be welcoming a top GB athlete to put the children through their paces in a sponsored fitness circuit and then hold an inspiring assembly for the whole school.

Sean Rose will be visiting our school, Kingsthorpe Grove Primary on the 30th of September.

The aim of the event is to help the school raise money for new sports equipment, improve levels of physical activity and wellbeing, and to inspire the children to be more active and follow their dreams.

Paralympic Olympian Athlete Visits Kingsthorpe Grove Primary School

Below is a link to donate to support! sportal.greatathletes.org/fundraisers

