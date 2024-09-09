Olympian/Paralympian/GB athlete visits local primary school
We are excited to be welcoming a top GB athlete to put the children through their paces in a sponsored fitness circuit and then hold an inspiring assembly for the whole school.
Sean Rose will be visiting our school, Kingsthorpe Grove Primary on the 30th of September.
The aim of the event is to help the school raise money for new sports equipment, improve levels of physical activity and wellbeing, and to inspire the children to be more active and follow their dreams.
We’d love it if you would like to cover this event and we are happy for someone to come to the school on the day.
Below is a link to donate to support! sportal.greatathletes.org/fundraisers
Kind regards,
Aaron Dickens
PE Lead
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.