Northants Wedding Show

By Jackie Galo
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2025, 10:35 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 10:40 BST
Northants Wedding Show, Sunday 19th October.placeholder image
Northants Wedding Show, Sunday 19th October.
Join over 40 local wedding suppliers to help you plan your big day!

With over 30 years experience of running wedding shows, we are excited to be back with the Northants Wedding Show and hope that if you are planning your big day, that you'll be able to join us.

Most Popular

There are over 40 exhibitors to see at this show, all local to this area with great reputations. You will also see some great wedding cars outside the entrance too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The wedding show runs from 11am – 3pm and admission is free with ample free parking!

Please register in advance here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/northants-wedding-show-franklins-gardens-sunday-19th-october-2025-tickets-1547023261219?aff=oddtdtcreator

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice