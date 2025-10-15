Northants Wedding Show
Join over 40 local wedding suppliers to help you plan your big day!
With over 30 years experience of running wedding shows, we are excited to be back with the Northants Wedding Show and hope that if you are planning your big day, that you'll be able to join us.
There are over 40 exhibitors to see at this show, all local to this area with great reputations. You will also see some great wedding cars outside the entrance too.
The wedding show runs from 11am – 3pm and admission is free with ample free parking!