Northants Wedding Show, Sunday 19th October.

Join over 40 local wedding suppliers to help you plan your big day!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 30 years experience of running wedding shows, we are excited to be back with the Northants Wedding Show and hope that if you are planning your big day, that you'll be able to join us.

There are over 40 exhibitors to see at this show, all local to this area with great reputations. You will also see some great wedding cars outside the entrance too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wedding show runs from 11am – 3pm and admission is free with ample free parking!

Please register in advance here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/northants-wedding-show-franklins-gardens-sunday-19th-october-2025-tickets-1547023261219?aff=oddtdtcreator