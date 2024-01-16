Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer
NMPAT’s Sinfonietta – comprising of current and retired staff, students, and alumni – comes together once a year to put on a charity concert. Trevor Dyson, conductor of the Sinfonietta said: “NMPAT’s Sinfonietta is always very keen to be involved in the community and raising money through charity concerts is something we can do to help a wide range of people. We always look forward to these events as a reunion for orchestra members but also as an opportunity to raise lots of money for a great cause.”
Fundraising engagement manager for Young Lives vs Cancer, Byron Geldard, added: “We are so looking forward to the concert. The money raised will help support those children and young people facing the hardest of times with cancer. Thank you very much to NMPAT for supporting Young Lives vs Cancer.”
This year’s concert is being held at Christ Church at 7.30pm on Christchurch Road, Abington, Northampton NN1 5LL on January 20th.
Admission is by programme, which can be purchased at the door or through NMPAT’s office.
For more information on programmes, please contact NMPAT on [email protected] or 01604 637117