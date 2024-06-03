Northampton Mencap, supporting people with learning disabilities - The Big Help Out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northampton Mencap is seeking volunteers for a 'day of action' on the 9th June to get our outside space manageable enough to start a gardening club.

Northampton Mencap is a Learning Disability that supports individuals with learning disabilities, their carers and their families, they are celebrating their 60th birthday this year.

They have a purpose build centre at the end of Ransome Road in Far Cotton. They are also fortunate to have lovely outside space for their memebers and their families to enjoy, there is also a dedicated section for growing fruit, vegetables and cut flowers.

They had a dedicated and loyal volunteer that used to tend to the outside space, weeding, mowing pruning and also carrying out minor maintenance work for the charity. He was with the charity for over 12 years and left just before spring this year. The charity have been fortunate to have had another volunteer join, Dawn, who helps run Northampton Mencap's social clubs and is also a trustee of the charity. Dawn wants to start a 'Gardening Club' so that members of the charity and members of the community can come and enjoy the outside space and keep it in tip top condition, but at the moment, it would be too overwhelming for people as it is overgrown and not been tended to since February.

Dawn, volunteer and Muriel Centre Manager getting stuck in.

Northampton Mencap is holding a 'Day Of Action' on Sunday 9th June from 10.30am until 3pm, as part of The Big Help Out initiative, they are reaching out to members of the community to help them get the outside space into a condition so that Dawn can start her Gardening Club. There is a large carpark, so volunteers can drive right it. It would be helpful if people could bring hand tools to help out, as Northampton Mencap has a few tools, but not a huge amount. Hot and cold drinks will be available.

Dawn said 'it would be so amazing if people came along, got stuck in and help us make our outside space manageable for a new Gardening Club that our members would enjoy and that would benefit their wellbeing. It would also be brilliant if some people wanted to volunteer beyond our 'Day of Action', the more people the merrier!'