Moulton Library Children's Literature Festival: A day of fun and creativity

By Susy Wilkins
Contributor
Published 4th Oct 2024, 08:41 GMT
Join us at Moulton Library on 27th October, from 10am-2pm for an unforgettable day celebrating children's literature and creativity at our Children's Literature Festival! With a host of exciting activities, live performances, and interactive workshops, there's something for every young reader and aspiring artist.

We’re thrilled to welcome Paul Coomey and Gareth P. Jones, both beloved authors, who will be sharing their stories and meeting young fans. It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to engage with the creators of their favourite tales! Paul will be leading a comic book drawing workshop based around his popular character Stick Boy. Gareth will be taking to the stage with his Fairy Tale Musical Mash Up for younger children, and Mystery Makers for ages 7+.

For all the budding artists out there, don’t miss out on the drawing workshops led by the talented James Parsons and Neil Emmanuel. These hands-on sessions are perfect for kids who want to explore their artistic side and learn from experts in the field. Choose from Pokémon Power, Harry Potter Manga, Spooktacular or Graphic Comics for older children.

Prepare to be captivated by Preacher the Storyteller, who will bring stories to life with his interactive storytelling, which is sure to delight and engage young imaginations.

Books and Beyond! Moulton's Children's Lit Fest

For those who love theatre, the Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company will be putting on a special performance of their show Once Upon a Fairytale, guaranteed to entertain both kids and parents alike.

Usborne Books will have a stall on-site, offering a wide range of children's books for all ages. It’s a great chance to pick up new reads and add to your little one's library.

Our café, Eat, will also be open and there will be free crafts for children to make.

Entry to the festival is free, but make sure to secure your tickets for the workshops in advance! Workshops and shows are ticketed and carry a small cost, so be sure to book your place early!

For more information and workshop tickets, visit our website www.ticketsource.co.uk/moulton-library-health-and-wellbeing-hub or contact Moulton Library.

