Magical Summer Saturdays at Grosvenor Shopping Northampton
From timeless heroines to iconic villains, each week will see a different duo delighting young fans with live singing, magical mischief, and plenty of photo opportunities. It’s the perfect way for families to enjoy some summer sparkle - completely free of charge.
Event Schedule:
- 2nd August – Mary Poppins & Bert
- 9th August – Sleeping Beauty & Maleficent
- 16th August – Beauty & the Beast
- 23rd August – Ariel & Ursula
- 30th August – Jasmine & the Genie
Characters will appear throughout the day performing family favourite songs from their films, with dedicated times for meet & greets and photo moments.
Adding to the excitement, the hugely popular Doodle Wall will also be making a return throughout the summer - giving little artists the chance to unleash their creativity and add their own touch to this ever-changing, interactive artwork.
“We’re so excited to welcome families for a summer full of magic and memories,” said a spokesperson for the centre. “It’s all about creating joyful, shared experiences that bring the community together - right here at Grosvenor Northampton.”
For more information, visit www.grosvenorshoppingnorthampton.co.uk or follow Grosvenor on social media.