Magical Summer Saturdays at Grosvenor Shopping Northampton

By Lauren Grantham
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2025, 16:57 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Grosvenor Shopping Northampton is bringing fairy tale fun to the heart of town this August with a sparkling line-up of free family entertainment. Every Saturday from 11am to 3pm, visitors will be treated to enchanting walkabout performances and unforgettable meet & greets with beloved storybook characters.

From timeless heroines to iconic villains, each week will see a different duo delighting young fans with live singing, magical mischief, and plenty of photo opportunities. It’s the perfect way for families to enjoy some summer sparkle - completely free of charge.

Event Schedule:

  • 2nd August – Mary Poppins & Bert
  • 9th August – Sleeping Beauty & Maleficent
  • 16th August – Beauty & the Beast
  • 23rd August – Ariel & Ursula
  • 30th August – Jasmine & the Genie
Magical Saturdaysplaceholder image
Magical Saturdays

Characters will appear throughout the day performing family favourite songs from their films, with dedicated times for meet & greets and photo moments.

Adding to the excitement, the hugely popular Doodle Wall will also be making a return throughout the summer - giving little artists the chance to unleash their creativity and add their own touch to this ever-changing, interactive artwork.

“We’re so excited to welcome families for a summer full of magic and memories,” said a spokesperson for the centre. “It’s all about creating joyful, shared experiences that bring the community together - right here at Grosvenor Northampton.”

For more information, visit www.grosvenorshoppingnorthampton.co.uk or follow Grosvenor on social media.

