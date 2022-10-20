Looking for a laugh? Great variety of comedy coming up at Royal & Derngate this month

Comedy lovers have a great choice of gigs to pick from at Royal & Derngate over the coming weeks in both the Royal auditorium and Underground studio, by comedians including Maisie Adam, Chris McAusland, Sean McLoughlin and Sofie Hagen.

As part of this brilliant comedy programme, the Royal stage plays host to the latest Upfront Comedy gig, on Sunday 23 October, with a line up featuring the dynamic and charismatic Kane Brown, the sharp-witted Athena Kugblenu, Hackney Empire New Act of the Year winner Ali Woods and start of the future Jay Droch. The show is hosted as every by comedian John Simmit, perhaps best known as Dipsy in BBC TV’s Teletubbies, and credited by The Guardian as ‘the man who put British black comedy on the map’.

On Tuesday 25 October, Best Newcomer nominee Maisie Adam is back with her brand new show Buzzed, rammed with witty observations, high-octane energy and some right good jokes.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean who will be performing her new show Home Truths

One of the UK’s top stand-ups Chris McAusland returns to the Royal stage on Thursday 27 October with Speaky Blinder, a show about life, family and loads of other nonsense as well!

The Underground programme of shows includes international microstar Sean McLoughlin on Saturday 22 October with his scintillating new stand-up show So Be It, followed by Welsh comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean with her new show Home Truths on Wednesday 26 October and Edinburgh comedy award-winner Sofie Hagen with Fat Jokes, a show bursting with big jokes and fat punchlines, on Saturday 29 October.

