Local Derby to round off season in support of Kelly’s Heroes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wellingborough Whitworth FC and Irchester United FC are set to face off in a high-stakes local derby on Saturday, 19th April — and while three points are on the line, the biggest win could be for mental health awareness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of the Christmas fixture, both clubs have once again come together to support Kelly’s Heroes, a local charity dedicated to mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

At the time of writing the teams are currently 6th and 5th in the league respectively, whilst Irchester have all but secured a play off place they will be looking to secure a home fixture in the semi final and Whitworth have an outside chance of grabbing the final playoff spot but are reliant on results elsewhere. The game promises to provide a dramatic end to the league season with more than the local bragging rights at stake.

Fixture: Wellingborough Whitworth FC vs Irchester United FC

Whitworth Football Club supporting Kelly's Heroes

Date: Saturday, 19th April 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venue: Victoria Mill Ground, London Road, Wellingborough, NN8 2DP

Kick-Off: 3pm

The match will be hosted at Victoria Mill Ground, where a bumper crowd is expected to turn out in support of both clubs and the cause. Half of all gate receipts will be donated to Kelly’s Heroes, alongside funds raised from a bucket collection and raffle on the day. The clubhouse will be open for pre and post-match drinks, with evening entertainment also on offer.

Martin Goodes, Chairman of Wellingborough Whitworth FC, said:

"We are delighted once again to be promoting the Kelly's Heroes charity and the sterling work they do for the local community. Whilst generating our own funds remains difficult, as it is for many grassroots clubs, this is a cause close to our hearts and one that we are proud to support — not only today but also at our annual Football & Family Funday in June."

James Mallows, First Team Manager, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Three points — like we earned in the reverse fixture — and favourable results elsewhere could make it a day to remember.”

Dan Beaman, Co-Chairman of Irchester United FC, also shared his thoughts:

"We are delighted to support awareness for mental health and in particular the Kelly's Heroes charity again for this match. The honest contributions we had for our programme in the reverse fixture regarding people's mental health struggles just highlighted how more people suffer than you think, in various ways. Initiatives like this help quash any stigmas around mental health, especially amongst men, and particularly in the 'macho' football environment.

Mental health is triggered in various ways, such as grief, depression, anxiety, trauma, abuse, etc. If we can help managers, players and supporters think twice about how they talk to someone, respond to someone or treat someone, then these awareness matches are worth doing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All supporters are encouraged to attend and show their support for both the teams and the invaluable work of Kelly’s Heroes. Together, we can help spread the message that help is available, and no one has to struggle alone.