Laughs a-plenty with a great comedy line up for the Royal stage in Northampton

Anyone needing a laugh to brighten up the mid-winter weeks ahead can look forward to a great selection of comedians taking to Northampton’s Royal stage, starting with stand-up comic, actor and presenter Lloyd Griffith, and his new show One Tonne of Fun, on Tuesday 24 January.

After Lloyd’s last tour was interrupted by ‘you know what’, he’s back with a brand-new, fresh stand-up show for 2023. Since school Lloyd has always been a show off, doing anything he can to make people laugh, and 20 odd years later, nothing’s changed. There’ll be his unique bag of stand up, dubious impressions, and obviously a sprinkling of his (incredible) singing.

Lloyd’s television appearances include Ted Lasso, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Question of Sport, Not Going Out, Richard Osman’s House of Games, and loads of other stuff. He will soon be appearing in Nolly, a new TV drama series written by Russell T Davies, about the famous soap opera Crossroads.

Comedian Lloyd Griffith - photo by Matt Crockett

Irish comedian David O’Doherty can be seen with his latest show Who is me on Thursday 26 January, which includes plenty of talking, some apologising and some songs on a glued together plastic keyboard from 1986.

Then on Friday 3 February, Canadian comedy legend Tom Stade takes to the Royal stage with his show The High Road, tackling all manner of issues with impeccable style and his usual sense of mischief.

