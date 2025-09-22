Join us for an incredible evening of entertainment at the Bonfire Spectacular 2025
The award-winning team at Gala Fireworks is returning to Duston Mill for their annual Bonfire Spectacular on November 8.
This year’s event is set to be the best yet, featuring two firework displays, a funfair, and food and drink stalls that promise fun for all ages.
Event Highlights:
- Spectacular Bonfire: Warm up by our grand bonfire, the perfect centrepiece to a night of autumn celebration.
- Dazzling Fireworks Display: The main fireworks display is scheduled to light up the sky at 8.30pm, featuring a breathtaking combination of colours, patterns, and pyrotechnic artistry that will leave you spellbound.
- Live DJ: Enjoy live music throughout the evening. Our DJ will be playing all your favourite tracks, ensuring the atmosphere stays lively and fun for everyone.
- Funfair: Thrill-seekers and families alike will love the funfair, packed with rides and games to keep the excitement going all night long.
- Beer Tent: Relax with a pint or two at our fully stocked beer tent. It’s the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy the festivities with friends.
- Food Stalls: A variety of food stalls will be available, offering everything from traditional bonfire night snacks like toffee apples and hot chocolate to a wide selection of savoury treats. There’s something to satisfy every appetite!
Event Details:
- Gates Open: 4pm
- Kids Display: 6.45pm
- Bonfire Lit: 5.30pm
- Main Fireworks Display: 8.30pm
- Gates Close: 11pm
- Last Entry: 9pm
- Location: Duston Mill, Sixfields, Northampton
Book online for the best prices: galaeventsltd.co.uk/bonfire-night/