Impressive turn out at the launch event of Mind Climate

On Sunday, 3rd August 2025 the official opening of the Mind Climate art exhibition took place at Lamport Hall. The Mayor of Kettering Town, Councillor Ben Jameson conducted the ribbon cutting ceremony at 16:15h in front of a crowd of art lovers and supporters.

The exhibition was curated by leading artist Rah Flynn, a prize-winning X-Ray, Surgical Installation Artist and practising Diagnostic Radiographer. She explains "My art reveals the unseen, exploring perception and connection". She prompts the audience to explore "Why do you care about things? Why don't you? What are your motivations?"

Rah was awarded a solo exhibition by Lamport Trust and Northants and Rutland Open Studios (NROS) but chose to invite other like minded Northamptonshire artists. The exhibition invites visitors to examine their relationships with themselves, wider society and their behaviour with in our world.

Co-exhibiting artists include:

Northamptonshire art lovers mingled at the launch event of Mind Climate

John Holt - studied Graphic Design and Illustration at the London College of Printing. Prior to his retirement in 2013 he worked at the University of Northampton as the Head of BA illustration course. His fascination with history and the connection with society today, gives his art interpretation a slightly surreal view.

Emma Saul - trained in creative arts and printmaking at Bath Spa University. Her latest obsession with ceramics lets her to play with local clays and natural glazes, creating rustic hand built ceramics that celebrate the landscape they were forged from.

Jack Watto - a Slade trained artist who is protesting on environmental and social issues affecting the earth with his paint brush.

In conjunction with the exhibition, all artists are offering workshops capped at £5 per attendee. For more information and individual booking links, please visit: https://www.lamporthall.co.uk/events/mind-climate-exhibition

Rah Flynn with Jordan and his step Mum Angie - the inspiration behind her latest piece "Legacy"

Mind Climate will run for two weeks on selected dates, Weds - Fri with the final day being Sunday, 17th August 2025. The exhibition coincides with an outdoor photo exhibition by the Royal Geographical Society. The stylish Stableyard Cafe will be open for hot and cold refreshments.

For further information please visit: www.rahflynnart/mindclimate