Horse rider raises awareness for horses and riders on our roads

Event picture from last year with Bedfordshire police escorting the ride

Pass wide and slow is a national campaign that takes place every year up and down the country. This is the 5th campaign I have held where riders , walkers, cyclists leave together on a ride through Podington to raise awareness for safety for them on our roads.

Each year there so many accidents even deaths on our roads involving drivers and horses. Simply because drivers don't slow down or give horses enough space. The idea is to get the word out more and raise awareness for us all on our roads.

I run Hope Springs Therapy which provides healing and therapy through the use of horses for those who suffer with mental health, some of them ride some of them take the horse for a walk so it’s important for me to raise as much awareness as I can not just for myself and clients but for everyone on our roads..

We would really love for you to come along and show your support and meet lots of different horses. The event is this Sunday 21st September from 11.-3 at Cherry Lane garden centre, Podington .