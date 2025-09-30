Half-term magic awaits at Stowe House: Spooky Trails, Storytelling & Stargazing

This October half-term, Stowe House is opening its doors to families for a line-up of seasonal fun that’s packed with imagination, discovery, and just the right amount of spookiness. From Hallowe'en trails and creative crafts to storytelling, games, and even a night under the stars, there’s something for every young explorer to enjoy.

The Boo! Clue Trail – October 27 to November 2, 10:30am–3pm

Step into Stowe House for a Hallowe'en adventure designed especially for ages 5−10. Children can follow a spooky trail of riddles and playful puzzles hidden in the shadowy rooms. Every young detective who completes the trail will earn a special Halloween treat!

Costumes welcome

Free with admission

Kids go free with a paying adult

Includes Make & Take: Woolly Spooks craft activity

Don’t forget to share your family photos for the Haunted Hall of Fame!

Spooky fun for the family at Stowe House this October half term.

Once Upon A Scream – October 31

Dig out your best costume and join us for an evening of frightfully good fun! With not-so-terrifying tales, hair-raising games, and plenty of laughter, this family event is perfect for little monsters.

Two sessions available: 3:30pm–4:30pm (ages 5–7) and 6pm–7:30pm (ages 8–12)

Booking essential

£8 for 1 child + 1 adult, £5 per additional child

Stars at Stowe Stargazing – October 29

Experience the night sky and open your children’s eyes to the universe at Stowe House.

Back by popular demand! In collaboration with UK Astronomy, join us for an unforgettable evening exploring the cosmos. After an engaging talk, you’ll head outside to gaze through telescopes and discover planets and constellations with expert guides.

Tickets: £18 adults, £12 children

Booking essential

Wednesday, October 28 is sold out – tickets remain for Thursday, October 29!

Plan Your Visit

Stowe House is not only the perfect setting for spooky adventures and starry skies − it’s also within easy reach for families in Northampton, Milton Keynes, Buckingham, Brackley, Bicester and Aylesbury. With direct parking at the house, friendly facilities, and free entry for children with a paying adult, it’s a half-term day out that’s both magical and stress-free.

Storytelling sessions this half term.

Pre-book admission tickets to avoid any spooky surprises

Parking available directly at the house

Last admission 3pm, closing 3:30pm

Book Now!

Spaces are limited and events are filling fast – don’t miss out on a magical half-term at Stowe House. To plan your visit and book tickets, head to: www.stowehouse.org