Half-term magic awaits at Stowe House: Spooky Trails, Storytelling & Stargazing
The Boo! Clue Trail – October 27 to November 2, 10:30am–3pm
Step into Stowe House for a Hallowe'en adventure designed especially for ages 5−10. Children can follow a spooky trail of riddles and playful puzzles hidden in the shadowy rooms. Every young detective who completes the trail will earn a special Halloween treat!
- Costumes welcome
- Free with admission
- Kids go free with a paying adult
- Includes Make & Take: Woolly Spooks craft activity
- Don’t forget to share your family photos for the Haunted Hall of Fame!
Once Upon A Scream – October 31
Dig out your best costume and join us for an evening of frightfully good fun! With not-so-terrifying tales, hair-raising games, and plenty of laughter, this family event is perfect for little monsters.
- Two sessions available: 3:30pm–4:30pm (ages 5–7) and 6pm–7:30pm (ages 8–12)
- Booking essential
- £8 for 1 child + 1 adult, £5 per additional child
Stars at Stowe Stargazing – October 29
Back by popular demand! In collaboration with UK Astronomy, join us for an unforgettable evening exploring the cosmos. After an engaging talk, you’ll head outside to gaze through telescopes and discover planets and constellations with expert guides.
- Tickets: £18 adults, £12 children
- Booking essential
- Wednesday, October 28 is sold out – tickets remain for Thursday, October 29!
Plan Your Visit
Stowe House is not only the perfect setting for spooky adventures and starry skies − it’s also within easy reach for families in Northampton, Milton Keynes, Buckingham, Brackley, Bicester and Aylesbury. With direct parking at the house, friendly facilities, and free entry for children with a paying adult, it’s a half-term day out that’s both magical and stress-free.
- Pre-book admission tickets to avoid any spooky surprises
- Parking available directly at the house
- Last admission 3pm, closing 3:30pm
Book Now!
Spaces are limited and events are filling fast – don’t miss out on a magical half-term at Stowe House. To plan your visit and book tickets, head to: www.stowehouse.org