Get ready for Northampton Film Festival 2025 with a series of free film screenings on Northampton Market Square
That is just some of the enthusiastic feedback from audience members who attended Northampton Film Festival (NFF) 2024.
With this year’s festival fast approaching, NFF is inviting the public to a series of free film screenings beginning on 12 February, to get a flavour of the sort of films they can expect at the 2025 festival in March which, as well as films, will also include a red carpet Opening Gala and two Awards ceremonies.
As NFF’s Festival Director, Becky Carrier, explained: “We are really pleased to be bringing these award-winning, local and British short films to local audiences for free this month, in the run up to the festival. And it’s all thanks to the support of Northampton Town Centre BID, Northampton Town Council, CLICK Arts Foundation, West Northamptonshire Social Enterprise Towns Fund and Film Hub Midlands. While the festival in March will take place at a range of venues, this taster event of pre-festival screenings will be held at what we consider to be the world’s smallest arts centre - The Creative Place on Northampton Market Square.”
The free screenings encompass a range of different offerings where, unless specified, audiences can pick their own films from the menu available, including comedy, drama, romance and selections for children. The programme is as follows;
Access Screenings
- Open access, drop-in, subtitled, U rated short films where lighting and sound levels and seating arrangements can be flexible
- Wednesdays 12th February and 5th March 10am – 5pm
Family-friendly screenings
- Drop-in screenings of U, PG and 12A films; can be tailored to the audience
- Thursdays 13th and 27th Feb and Thursday 6th March 10am – 5pm
Animated showcase
- Saturday 22nd Feb 10am – 5pm
A sneak peak of NFF 2025
- Watch a preview of trailers for NFF 2025
- Thursdays 13th and 27th Feb and Thursday 6th March 12pm-1pm
Anything from our menu
- Drop in and watch Friday 14th Feb 10am – 5pm
Watch & Craft session
- Bring your sketch pad, knitting or whatever you want, make yourself comfy and watch some films while crafting
- Saturday 15th Feb 10am – 5pm
NFF’s Youth Board Take Over
- Youth Board selected local films with talks from the filmmakers themselves, covering how they got into the industry and talking you through how they made their films.
- Tuesday 18th, Wednesday 19th and Friday 21st February (during February half term)
For the full schedule visit the website northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/welcome
Want more information?
Follow on: @NNFilmFestival on Instagram or X, or Northampton Film Festival UK on Facebook
To join the NFF mailing list, visit: www.northamptonfilmfestival.co.uk