G4 - 20th Anniversary at The Old Savoy

G4 – 20th AnniversaryFriday 21 June 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmThe UK’s No.1 vocal harmony group and original X-Factor stars celebrate a double decade in the limelight with a spectacular anniversary show.Book tickets on www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 31st Jan 2024, 15:35 GMT
The UK’s No.1 vocal harmony group and original X-Factor stars celebrate a double decade in the limelight with a spectacular anniversary show.

G4 have been wowing audiences with their incredible harmonies and stunning vocals ever since appearing on the first series of the X Factor in 2004.

Their unique blend of classical training alongside a pioneering approach to popular classics has seen them hailed as the ‘Kings of Popera’ and earned them a legion of loyal fans all over the world.

This is their most extensive tour to date, which will see them fondly look back upon their journey, whilst also propel them into the next chapter of their groundbreaking career.

This 72 date tour will be the first chance to hear the breathtaking new tracks from their hotly-anticipated 20th Anniversary studio album (due for release in Autumn 2024). It will also feature the most popular G4 hits, such as their exhilarating rendition of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, haunting version of ‘Creep’ as well as the heart-stopping ‘Nessun Dorma’.

The band's incredible vocals, stage presence and infectious energy will undoubtedly leave you wishing the curtain never has to finally fall.

As part of the group’s new chapter they are delighted to welcome the exceptionally talented ‘Britain's Got Talent’ winner - Jai McDowall into the fold.

Why not treat yourself to a pre-show ‘Meet & Greet’ where you can enjoy taking a few pictures and collecting autographs, all up-close and personal…