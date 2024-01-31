G4 - 20th Anniversary at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s No.1 vocal harmony group and original X-Factor stars celebrate a double decade in the limelight with a spectacular anniversary show.

G4 have been wowing audiences with their incredible harmonies and stunning vocals ever since appearing on the first series of the X Factor in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their unique blend of classical training alongside a pioneering approach to popular classics has seen them hailed as the ‘Kings of Popera’ and earned them a legion of loyal fans all over the world.

G4 - 20th Anniversary

This is their most extensive tour to date, which will see them fondly look back upon their journey, whilst also propel them into the next chapter of their groundbreaking career.

This 72 date tour will be the first chance to hear the breathtaking new tracks from their hotly-anticipated 20th Anniversary studio album (due for release in Autumn 2024). It will also feature the most popular G4 hits, such as their exhilarating rendition of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, haunting version of ‘Creep’ as well as the heart-stopping ‘Nessun Dorma’.

The band's incredible vocals, stage presence and infectious energy will undoubtedly leave you wishing the curtain never has to finally fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the group’s new chapter they are delighted to welcome the exceptionally talented ‘Britain's Got Talent’ winner - Jai McDowall into the fold.