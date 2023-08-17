Fundraiser and sponsored abseil for Brain Tumour Research

When my partners young daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer and went through 5.5 hours of surgery and 17 months of chemotherapy their whole world was torn apart. So many people have been affected by cancer in some way but not many people know that only 1% of the national spend on cancer is allocated to brain tumour research. Myself and my friend have decided to do a sponsored 418ft abseil (30th September) and also hold a fundraiser at The Five Rivers on the Barrack Road on 16th September to raise money for this amazing charity. There will be live music, raffles, food and drink. The generosity of the public has been amazing and we have some wonderful raffle prizes. We are still looking for some support for the food spread and decorations at present. Any little donation or support is greatly appreciated and we are excited to see how the fundraiser turns out. For anyone who would like to donate or help out we have a just giving page and would love to hear from you.