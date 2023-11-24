Fordy runs running club promotes friendship over fitness
Often met with responses like 'I'm not fast enough' or 'I can't run very far,' members of the group want to make it clear that fitness levels are not a barrier to participation. According to group members, the primary focus is on fostering friendships and creating a supportive social environment.
"We run, we walk, and we always finish with a coffee," says a member of the group, highlighting the relaxed and inclusive nature of their activities. The group intentionally avoids dividing participants based on their running abilities, emphasising the importance of togetherness and enjoyment.
"It's not a race; it's about being together and having fun," says another member. The group meets at The Elgar Centre in Upton Country Park, welcoming individuals of all fitness levels to join in their weekly sessions. With a start time of 9:30 am in the winter and 9 am in the summer, the group ensures flexibility to accommodate varying schedules.
Importantly, membership is free, making it accessible to anyone looking to prioritise social engagement and well-being over performance metrics.
For those seeking a supportive and friendly space to engage in physical activities without the pressure of competition, the Fordy Runs Running Club stands as a shining example of a community that values inclusivity and enjoyment above all else.
For more details please go to the website https://www.fordyruns.com/satellite-groups