Fish, Friends and Warmth: Join Juniper House Care Home's Friday luncheon
Our home-cooked meal is the perfect opportunity to connect with new friends, enjoy some lovely conversation, and experience the warmth and care of our community.
At Juniper House, we understand the importance of social interaction and community engagement for seniors. Sharing meals with others can greatly enhance wellbeing, combat loneliness, and foster a sense of belonging. Our caring team and residents look forward to welcoming you to our home.
Our Fish and Chips Friday Lunch is more than just a meal – it's an opportunity to experience the exceptional care and support we provide. From our beautifully decorated dining room to our engaging activities, we strive to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere that makes everyone feel at home. To reserve your place, please contact us at 01280 845570 or email us on [email protected]. We look forward to sharing a delicious meal and some wonderful company with you.
Juniper House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.