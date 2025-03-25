Family-run German kitchen showroom to host Irthlingborough open event

Kutchenhaus Irthlingborough

A new, family-run Kitchen showroom will host its official opening event on Saturday 29th March, welcoming guests through its doors to discover the new space between 12-4pm.

Kutchenhaus Irthlingborough is situated at 1 Church Street and is owned by a collective of family members who are experienced in the kitchen business.

The new showroom features a number of exquisite kitchen displays and some of the latest appliances from brands such as NEFF, AEG & Caple.

On the day, the team will have an AEG chef demonstrating their working appliances with tasters on hand for all to try. There will also be canapés and drinks on site and singer Kelly Barnes will be providing guests with live music entertainment throughout the day.

The Kutchenhaus Irthlingborough team consists of Directors: Dalton Mounter-Reynolds, Paul Stapleton, Luke Stapleton, Lewis Stapleton, Denise Mounter and Rachel Gordon as Kitchen Designer.

Together they have worked in the kitchen industry for several years. All with individual strengths, the family possesses different areas of expertise and also own a kitchen installation business.

Launching Kutchenhaus Irthlingborough is the next step and Dalton Mounter-Reynolds comments: “It’s something we have always looked at but wanted to find the right location. Paul especially had always dreamed of having his own kitchen business, and this is the right fit for us as a family.

“It’s exciting to use our knowledge in the industry and to bring our passion to our customers. We will offer a brilliant product and a family-driven service to anyone who chooses to create their next kitchen with us.”

Part of nobilia, Europe’s largest kitchen manufacturer, Kutchenhaus produces quality, German-engineered kitchens and is the UK’s fastest growing kitchen franchise brand with over 80 showroom locations.

For more information and to speak with the team, please email [email protected].