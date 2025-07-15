Crafts on the canal

Try your hand at some canal related crafts like painting canal roses, rope-making, rag-rugging, sign-writing, crochet...and many more.

Want to learn a new skill or craft? Join us this Saturday (19th July) at The Canal Museum, Stoke Bruerne, where our crafters will be on hand to guide you. All materials are provided. It all happens between 11am-4pm. You will have a chance to turn your hand to painting canal roses, have a go at crochet, do some sign-writing, whittle a stick, try rag-rugging and make some rope on our minature rope making machine. Or, if you prefer, just come along and see how it's done.