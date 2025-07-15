Crafts on the canal

By Lynda Payton
Published 15th Jul 2025, 18:20 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 09:13 BST
Have a go at rag-rugging!
Have a go at rag-rugging!
Try your hand at some canal related crafts like painting canal roses, rope-making, rag-rugging, sign-writing, crochet...and many more.

Want to learn a new skill or craft? Join us this Saturday (19th July) at The Canal Museum, Stoke Bruerne, where our crafters will be on hand to guide you. All materials are provided. It all happens between 11am-4pm. You will have a chance to turn your hand to painting canal roses, have a go at crochet, do some sign-writing, whittle a stick, try rag-rugging and make some rope on our minature rope making machine. Or, if you prefer, just come along and see how it's done.

At 11.30am we will be unveiling a special canal related mural which has been skillfully produced by the members of our bi-monthly Craft & Chatter Group. The mural is destined to hang in our canalside cafe afterwards.

