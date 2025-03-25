Collingtree care home to open its doors to the community
Collingtree Park Care Home will be opening their doors to the local community for an afternoon of refreshments and fun on Saturday, April 5.
Taking place between 10am – 5pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes and refreshments prepared by the home’s Head Chef, along with the chance to meet our team and take a tour of the home.
In addition to this we have Beaver Scouts joining us, Little Hoovers Big Memories Ponies and a Vitality Fitness showing us some moves with James.