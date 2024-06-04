Charity mental health motorbike meet
Workbridge Wheels, Motorcycle Meets and Mental Health Motorbike are coming together for a Charity Bike Meet on Thursday, June 18 from 4pm to 10pm.
Everyone is welcome to the Charity Mental Health Motorbike Meet which is taking place on Thursday, June 18 at Workbridge, Bedford Road, NN4 7AD.
A night of music, food and bikes is being planned with a focus on mental health and supporting those who are attending.