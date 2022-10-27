Northampton photographer wins prestigious international award and opens online art gallery

Northampton photographer Jack Savage won the golden trophy from Oneeyeland's World's Top 10 Street Photographers 2022.

A Northampton photographer has won one of the industry’s most prestigious awards.

Jack Savage, from Kingsthorpe, won the title of UK's number one, and the world’s number three, ranking in Oneeyeland's Top 10 World Street Photographers 2022, as well as other international awards.

The 42-year-old said: "This year has been a huge year for me for international honours, exhibitions and art sales. As well as ranking number three overall in the world for street photography and number one in the UK, I have also claimed a Bronze medal in Paris at the 'PX3 Prie De La Photographie', and exhibited in Paris with the international photo agency Image Nation.

"The exhibition in Paris at 'The Gallerie Joseph Le Palais' was gigantic in a beautiful museum type building and set over four floors.

"It was amazing for myself and gallery colleague Dominic Abbey to be there in Paris on the opening reception to present my works to the world of photography, whilst soaking up and atmosphere and answering questions from the press."

In addition, Jack was bestowed the honour of being 'special guest’ for Milan Fashion Week representing his gallery - The Passepartout Unconventional Gallery, Milan.

He added: "Exhibiting in Milan with some large scale works is really a dream come true for myself.

"I think the secret to my success is my production of photographic work in a vast range of genres.

"My gallery work represents an expression of surrealist fantasies, in a style that flicks between futuristic and traditional art aesthetics, intertwining elements of Criminology, History, Afro Futurism, Surrealism, Film Noir and Pop Art into a melting pot of bold, graphic, visceral hard hitting modern art that is becoming increasingly sought after by art collectors worldwide."

Jack also runs workshop, practicing and teaching photography in a studio based in Clare Street, Northampton. He specialises in portraiture, headshots, wedding photography and photo manipulation.

This year, Jack also became an influential gallerist, with the formation of The Influx Gallery, Notting Hill, London - showcasing the very best of contemporary art from around the world. He formed the online gallery with his colleagues, fellow Kingsthorpe natives Dominic Abbey and Dylan Storey.

23-year-old Dylan said: “Jack and I are both from Kingsthorpe, and it makes us very proud that our gallery now represents some of the most famous photographers and visionary artists in the world.

"We sell works, run virtual exhibitions with 3D galleries, and promote solo shows with international artists.

"We have been overwhelmed by the response to the opening of the gallery. Artists have flooded in from across the art world and we now represent artists from a range of locations from New York to Japan.”

Jack continued: "As for what the future holds for us, our long term goals are lofty. We aim to streamline the gallery to become one of biggest online galleries in the world.

