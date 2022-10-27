Mayor of Northampton opens Picasso-style art exhibition at town gallery

(Left to right): Artist Bronwin Abas; Mayor of Northampton Dennis Meredith and Tony Howes.

The Mayor of Northampton opened a Picasso-influenced art exhibition created by an upcoming Northampton artist.

Dennis Meredith was on hand to open Northampton artist Bronwin Abas’ exhibition. The artist’s contemporary collections are currently on display in the Panel Gallery in Wellingborough Road.

The bright and colourful contemporary paintings depicting womens’ and girls’ faces have been influenced by the works of abstract artists such as Picasso, Salvador Dali and Franz Marc.

Two of Bronwin’s collections are currently on display: the Egyptian collection and the Serendipity collection.

Bronwin said: “In the Egyptian collection the paintings represent women from wealthy families with the choice of classic colours and shapes around the faces symbolising the economic market forces in their environment.In the Innocence collection, the faces are painted in rather a Picasso style with black outlines and in a surreal and abstract way.

"These paintings are about the social debut of young girls coming out into society, managing their money, having a new job and flirting for the first time. They are very upbeat and come from the girls’ perspective and their enthusiasm is portrayed in the colours and shapes around them.”

Bronwin, who lives in Northampton, has painted all of her life, however she has been painting professionally for the last six years.

Dennis Meredith added: “Lots of people attended the exhibition and commented on the paintings. Painted in bright and contemporary colours in an abstract style, the collection is well worth viewing.”

