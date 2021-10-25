A Northampton photographer has been selected as one of the world's top 50 contemporary artists to participate in a leading London exhibition.

Jack Savage, who was born in Kingsthorpe, graduated from the University of Nottingham with a degree in American studies and cinema and now works in a large studio in Northampton town centre.

The 41-year-old has gained some lofty achievements over the course of lockdown including gaining representation by The Zari Gallery in London as well as branching out internationally with The Blackline Gallery in San Francisco and The PassePartOut Gallery in Milan.

Jack Savage (right) and Dominic Abbey

His work is now set to be showcased in The Flux Exhibition in the Greenwich Peninsula Design Destrict in London from November 4-27.

"This will be my biggest exhibit so far - there are mostly sculptors and painters and a lot of people I look up to in the art world so I will be in awe," he said.

Jack creates photographic conceptual art and runs photography workshops from his studio in Northampton town centre.

There, he produces a unique brand of artworks using the varying mediums of studio portraiture, landscapes, street photography, mixed media photographic art and digital psychedelic creations, which he labels 'his unconscious soul'.

Artwork by Jack Savage.

The coronavirus pandemic meant Jack could not do any workshops so he had to focus on creating and selling his own work with fellow Northampton artist, Dominic Abbey.

His multi-faceted works have gained international recognition and acclaim resulting in several prestigious international prizes, including The Pangea Prize from the Siena Photo Awards, gold from the Shatto Gallery in Los Angeles, 'photographer of the year' from The Spider Awards in Beverly Hills, California and gold from the Tokyo Foto Awards.

Jack has exhibited his artworks internationally over the last few years in countries including Italy, France, Greece, Hungary, Germany, the USA as well as throughout the UK.

"I've had no formal training in art, I've just translated a combination of stuff from my past into photography," he said.

Jack Savage (centre) at the Siena Photo Awards in 2017

"I'm not just a traditional artist school-training artist, which has given me a different perspective and has helped with my sales as I'm producing something different and making a splash in London and across Europe."

This autumn, the Flux Exhibition will present a 24-day event showcasing the work of 50 emerging and established contemporary artists handpicked and curated by the founder of Flux, Lisa Gray.

The Flux opening party comes alive with musical guests, performance art, and site-specific installations which complement the work and bring a new experimental approach to the exhibition.

The exhibition represents an opportunity to gain access to a vast and diverse group of gifted artists, on the path to being the big names of tomorrow, showcasing international talent in a collaborative, inclusive show.

Artwork by Jack Savage

To find out more about the Flux Exhibition or to purchase tickets, visit fluxexhibition.com.