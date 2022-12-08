Artist Tim Muddiman releases first compilation, The Geometrical Swing

Tim Muddiman. Photo by Neil Shelby Long.

Artist Tim Muddiman has released a new book featuring 50 of his paintings from across a two-year period.

The Geometrical Swing features some of the Northampton artist’s most recognisable work which combines hard edge, contemporary abstract imagery.

The book also features a forward written by electronic music pioneer Gary Numan, with who Mr Muddiman shared a stage with for many years as a band member.

Tim Muddiman pictured with The Geometrical Swing. Photo by David Jackson.

Talking about the book, Mr Muddiman said: “I'm really happy with it. When I got it I was quite overwhelmed at having it in my hand, the weight of it and the quality of it and seeing all my work there.

“Obviously, I've seen it in a digital format a million times so it was very familiar, but to see it in its organic form again was quite a thing.

“I read somewhere that all artists at some point decide to do a book and during the two year period it covers I was doing an incredible amount of work.

“I was doing three or four paintings a week so I had a lot to choose from and I thought it was a great period of time to reflect on.”

Mr Muddiman, who works out of a studio in Northampton town centre, chose pieces for The Geometrical Swing which he painted between 2019 and 2020.

He started work on the book earlier this year and was helped by graphic designer and friend Andy Barker on the compilation.

While the 50 images do not appear in the chronological order they were painted, the order has been carefully put together by Mr Muddiman.

He said: “I did it so there was a rhythm to the book, a visual rhythm, towards the back there are some quite cartoony, freestyle paintings, quite different to the rest of my work.

“I’d forgotten the reasons why I’d done those and they’re all reflective to how I was feeling about music and touring and how I was feeling about not having any stability and a steady home because I've been touring for so long.”

Mr Muddiman stepped down as Gary Numan’s long-serving bassist at the start of 2021, having played as part of the influential electronic musician’s band since the early 2000.

In May, he joined Numan on stage at the OVO Arena Wembley to perform Me! I Disconnect From You.

Reflecting on stepping away from life as a full-time musician, he said: “I miss music for the connection with people, the connection is massive. The taste of music, the live shows.

“I didn’t think I’d miss it, but I’ve missed it - but I still don't long for it and I still wouldn't want to do it again.

“It’s definitely confusing because it’s quite dramatic to turn your back on something you’ve done all your life.

“I did it because it was damaging parts of my life. Painting doesn't do that.

“It’s still interesting having those periods of time when I long for music, but I snap out of it very quickly.”

Despite having had a lifelong interest in art, it was only in 2019 that Mr Muddiman started releasing his work, having spent time painting while on tour.

One of his best known pieces is Jack House One.

He said: “That painting has served me really well, I still sell prints from it now and I've done different versions of it. It’s really about being at home.

“That’s my standout piece. I love that painting, it will really stick with me for a long time.”

Talking about the reaction from those who have already bought the book, Mr Muddiman said: “There’s been a really nice reaction, I’ve had a lot of personal messages about it online and there’s been a really lovely, warm reaction.

“The objective is to do another one next year and another one after that and then maybe condense them and try and get distribution.”

Despite being best known for his distinctive geometric work, Mr Muddiman adds he is ready to move onto a different style.

He said: “I’m at a point where I’m about to go into painting with oils and put the brakes on a little bit of this style. I feel a real transitional period is about to happen.

“I’ve done some experimental bits with oils, but I know exactly the sort of stuff I want to do which is interiors and sort of old, vintage broke down cold, lonely hotels and streets and rooms - stuff like that with interesting little things going on.”