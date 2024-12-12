An evening of English Whisky at Wharf Distillery

Northamptonshire’s only whisky distillery, Wharf Distillery, has announced a series of unique whisky evenings, offering enthusiasts a deep dive into the world of English Whisky.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guided by founder Laurence Conisbee, these events promise a captivating journey through the distillery’s history, production methods, and award-winning whisky expressions.

Each evening begins with a welcome drink and a personal introduction from Laurence before heading to the distilling room to meet Velocity and Mari, the two production stills at the heart of Wharf’s craft. Guests will gain insights into Wharf’s journey, from its humble beginnings to its pivotal role in helping shape the English Whisky landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurence will share the secrets behind the distillery’s unique small-batch production methods and discuss what sets English Whisky apart from its Scotch and international counterparts. Guests are encouraged to interact, ask questions, and immerse themselves in the fascinating world of English Whisky.

Laurence Conisbee founder of Wharf Distillery

Event Highlights:

Dates:

Saturday, 25th January 2025 – Burns Night

Thursday, 27th March 2025 – International Whisky Day

Inside the copper pot distillery

Wednesday, 23rd April 2025 – St George’s Day & Anniversary of the English Whisky Guild

Time: 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM, with the option to stay until 10:30 PM at the Distillery Bar.Location: Wharf Distillery, Towcester, Northamptonshire.

Price: £30 per person.Tastings and More:

The evening will include guided tastings of six of Wharf’s exceptional single malt spirits, paired with delicious cheese nibbles. Laurence will also delve into the formation and work of the English Whisky Guild and share his vision for the future of English Whisky. The event concludes with an opportunity to enjoy further drinks at the Distillery Bar and ask any lingering questions in an informal setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wharf Distillery's Equinox Whisky - small batch single malt English whisky

Book Now:Tickets for all dates are available now at wharfdistillery.co.uk/events. Spaces are limited, so early booking is recommended.

Celebrate the art of English Whisky and experience the passion and craftsmanship of Wharf Distillery on a night to remember. Whether you're a whisky aficionado or simply curious, these events offer something truly special for everyone.

About Wharf Distillery:Located in the charming market town of Towcester, Northamptonshire, Wharf Distillery is an independent grain-to-glass copper pot distillery. Committed to creating innovative and high-quality spirits, Wharf is proud to be at the forefront of the English Whisky movement @wharfdistillery