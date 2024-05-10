Africa Day celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An African themed event involving African music, song and dance. With African food, fashion, arts and crafts activities and displays. Bouncy castles and face painter for children. Free event.

Africa Day celebration is right around the corner. Let's come together to honour the rich culture, heritage, and diversity of Africa. Feel free to bring your friends and family along for a memorable day filled with Joy, Love and Unity.