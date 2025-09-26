2026 Stowe House calendar showcases award-winning photography and supports conservation work

Support local heritage when you purchase a 2026 Stowe House Calendar
Stowe House is delighted to announce the arrival of the 2026 Stowe House Calendar, now available for purchase in the Visitor Centre. The calendar features all the winning entries from the 2024 Photography Competition, which celebrated 25 years of restoration at Stowe House.

The competition invited photographers of all ages to capture the splendour of Stowe across categories including Exteriors, Interiors, Up-Close, Seasons, Under 18s, and Front Cover. The winners were:

  • Up-Close: Peter Bignell
  • Interiors: Alvin Rousell
  • Seasons: Peter Adams
  • Under 18s: Gaia Mesonero-Perez
  • Exteriors: Ryan Zheng
  • Front Cover: David Hage

In addition to the calendar, the winning photographs will be displayed in a special exhibition in the museum from 19 October 2025–February 2026. This exhibition is free and included in the price of admission.

View of the South Vista at Stowe House. Winner of the 'Front Cover' category. By David Hageplaceholder image
View of the South Vista at Stowe House. Winner of the 'Front Cover' category. By David Hage

Sadie Bull, Visitor Experience Manager at Stowe House, said: “The calendar not only highlights the incredible talent of our community but also makes a real difference to Stowe House. As an independent charity, the proceeds directly support our ongoing conservation projects. Every purchase helps us conserve this remarkable building and its stories for future generations.”

The 2026 Stowe House Calendar is available now for just £10 from the Visitor Centre – a perfect Christmas gift and a chance to enjoy Stowe all year round.

To plan your visit and book tickets, head to: www.stowehouse.org

