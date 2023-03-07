Where you can meet and bottle feed adorable lambs in Northamptonshire this spring

4 . Mini Meadows

The popular family attraction in Welford is offering 20-minute lamb experiences where children (and parents) get to meet, play with and feed the lambs, as well as learning about lambing. The farm posted on Facebook: “Come along and enjoy an amazing opportunity to see lots of new little lambs at this special time of year... and what's more, you're welcome to help feed them.” Feeding the lambs costs £2 and can be reserved on the day of your visit. Usual farm entry tickets cost £7 for adults and children and £4 for toddlers. Book online at minimeadowsfarm.com. The farm, which is open seven days a week, expects to keep feeding the lambs session going until around mid-April.

Photo: Mini Meadows