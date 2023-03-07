Where you can meet and bottle feed adorable lambs in Northamptonshire this spring

What better way to welcome spring than to meet newborn lambs...
Spring is officially on its way, which means lambing season is upon us.
And what better way to welcome the lighter nights and (hopefully) warmer weather than to take your little ones - and yourselves, of course - to meet and feed newborn lambs.
There are plenty of family farm attractions across Northamptonshire and many of them are gearing up to welcome parents and children over the next couple of months as they also welcome new arrivals in the form of lambs.
Below are five Northamptonshire farms and venues where you can meet and feed lambs this spring.
2. Flore Farm Park
The small family livestock farm in Flore has opened for the 2023 season and has lots of lambs that they are inviting families to feed.
The owners say on their website: “We have lots of sheep with baby lambs on the farm at the moment for you to come and visit.”
The farm also has a small play area and a cafe. Open Wednesday to Saturday, entrance to the farm is £4 for adults and children over two and £1 for children under two. It is an additional £2.50, per bottle to feed the lambs.
Booking is advised. Visit florefarmpark.com.
3. West Lodge Farm
The popular farm in Desborough has lambs ready to be fed by animal lovers. The farm posted on Facebook: “Midweek on the farm is much quieter than weekends and holidays. Yet we still have all the usual activities going on!”
West Lodge is open seven days a week and there is no extra charge for bottle feeding the lambs. Tickets are priced at £7.50 for adults and £3 for toddlers. Visit westlodgeruralcentre.co.uk to book tickets.
4. Mini Meadows
The popular family attraction in Welford is offering 20-minute lamb experiences where children (and parents) get to meet, play with and feed the lambs, as well as learning about lambing. The farm posted on Facebook: “Come along and enjoy an amazing opportunity to see lots of new little lambs at this special time of year... and what's more, you're welcome to help feed them.”
Feeding the lambs costs £2 and can be reserved on the day of your visit. Usual farm entry tickets cost £7 for adults and children and £4 for toddlers. Book online at minimeadowsfarm.com.
The farm, which is open seven days a week, expects to keep feeding the lambs session going until around mid-April.
