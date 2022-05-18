When popular pick-your-own strawberry field near Northampton is set to open this summer

A target opening date has been revealed for a popular strawberry field near Northampton.

Harpole's Grange Farm pick-your-own strawberry field is set to reopen this summer as well as its well-known 'maize maze'.

Part-owner of the field Teresa Drage said: "We know lots of you are excited for the strawberry season to begin at Grange Farm.

Harpole strawberry field is hoping to open in mid-June

"We’re working hard behind the scenes to get everything ready and we hope to open in mid-June. It's all dependent on the weather.

"Keep your eyes peeled for opening updates on our Facebook and Instagram pages over the next few weeks."

As well as strawberries there will be raspberries, gooseberries and blackberries on offer at the site, which customers will be able to pick themselves.

Teresa went on to thank people for their interest and support.

She said: "We have been amazed at the support we have had over the years. We very much appreciate it.

"It's great that more people know where we are now. If anyone wants to know more, then check our social media accounts."

The cafe will also be open, which serves tea, cakes and more. There is also parking on site at the field.

For more information, visit the field's Facebook page.

Harpole also hosts a scarecrow weekend in September, during which thousands of visitors enjoy the views of the historic village.

Thousands of people flocked to the popular scarecrow festival last year. It was the first one since 2019 after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.