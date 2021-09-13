PICTURES: Thousands flock to popular scarecrow festival in Northamptonshire village over weekend

Thousands of people flocked to a popular scarecrow festival in Northamptonshire over the weekend.

Harpole hosted its annual Scarecrow Festival on Saturday and Sunday (September 11 and 12) for the first time since 2019 after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbie Tarpley, festival committee member, said: "After a long 18 months it was wonderful to be able to bring back our festival.

"We are so incredibly grateful to everyone who attended this weekend - you turned up in your thousands!

"We are overwhelmed with the support and cannot wait to announce how much we’ve raised for charity. So many will benefit.

"A huge thank you to our residents, too, who went the extra mile with their scarecrows; the feedback from the public was amazing!

"So many people give their time for free to make this event what it is, and we are so grateful to each and every one of them, including all the fantastic volunteers who help on the day, they’re all wonderful.

"The festival was a huge success and we can’t wait to bring it back for its 24th year in 2022."

The Chronicle and Echo's photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, snapped a range of creative scarecrows, families enjoying entertainment, double decker bus rides and more.

Click through the picture gallery, below, to view photos from the weekend.

1. Harpole Scarecrow Festival. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Harpole Scarecrow Festival. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. Harpole Scarecrow Festival. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. Harpole Scarecrow Festival. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales