A working family farm is gearing up to open its annual maze and other activities for families during the summer holidays.

Wappenham Farm, near Towcester, has created a tractor maze and a Coronation maze for its summer seasonal activities that will open this weekend, for people of all ages.

When it came to making the maze this year, the farm had help from computer software that allowed them to send the designs for the maze straight to the tractor and the drill to work automatically to create the maze, but the creation has not always been that easy.

The maze will open this weekend. Photo: Wappenham Farm/Facebook.

Farm owner Anette Wilson said: “We had to design the maze on square paper, and then I had to scale it up when we paint it in the field, and finally mark and spray all the pathways, so this year has been much easier for us.

“The mini-maze is smaller, simpler with farm facts hidden throughout, so they can learn as they go along, and it’s better for smaller kids. The bigger maze has more dead ends, turning points, and questions about his majesty King Charles with prizes for the winner.”

The farm is expecting more people to attend this year, so the owners have decided to give the visitors more. Some new activities and features include an expanded play area for children, a wildflower patch and some “very exciting” corn cannons that the farm got from America, where people will be able to shoot the corn at a target. Ranger Steve will also be coming. He is a special guest that handles exotic animals giving people an up close and personal experience with special creatures.

Wappenham Farm recognises that events like this are important during the holidays and can also teach people about a job that can be vastly different from most others.

Anette said: “Events like this are important as kids can see a working farm. And experience it, and we wanted to ensure it was an affordable day out having fun on a farm.”

She also mentioned what this means to her personally. Anette added: “It allows us to promote other events and have schools and people with special needs to come and learn about the farm and it's nice to be able to highlight the farm and show off what you do for living to others.”