Opening date for popular maze in Northampton revealed in time for school summer holidays

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 13:55 BST

An opening date for a popular maize maze in Northampton has been revealed – and it will open in time for the school summer holidays.

Grange Farm in Upper High Street, Harpole hosts an annual maize maze every year, alongside its successful pick-your-own strawberries venture, which re-opened for 2023 last month.

Now it is time for the maze to also get in on the action.

This year's maze has a theme of 'Not-So-Far Safari'.This year's maze has a theme of 'Not-So-Far Safari'.
    Based around a ‘Not-So-Far Safari’ theme, the maze will open on Saturday (July 22).

    Posting on their social media, the farm owners said: “Get lost and find clues with our animal friends in this year’s wild maze, A Not-So-Far Safari, whilst learning about some fascinating British wildlife. And, for the little ones, we have an acorn mini maze where you can help find the squirrel’s nuts.”

    Tickets are £6.50 per person and do not need to be booked in advance. Children under the age of four go free.

