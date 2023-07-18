Opening date for popular maze in Northampton revealed in time for school summer holidays

An opening date for a popular maize maze in Northampton has been revealed – and it will open in time for the school summer holidays.

Grange Farm in Upper High Street, Harpole hosts an annual maize maze every year, alongside its successful pick-your-own strawberries venture, which re-opened for 2023 last month.

Now it is time for the maze to also get in on the action.

This year's maze has a theme of 'Not-So-Far Safari'.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based around a ‘Not-So-Far Safari’ theme, the maze will open on Saturday (July 22).

Posting on their social media, the farm owners said: “Get lost and find clues with our animal friends in this year’s wild maze, A Not-So-Far Safari, whilst learning about some fascinating British wildlife. And, for the little ones, we have an acorn mini maze where you can help find the squirrel’s nuts.”