Two Northampton schools win exclusive trip to see dinosaurs at Delapré Abbey

Two Northampton schools have won an exclusive end of year trip to be the first to experience Dinosaurs in the Park at Delapré Abbey.

Last month, the historic abbey opened a competition to all play groups, nurseries and schools in the county to be the first to experience their Dinosaurs in the Park event on Saturday, July 20 before it opens to the public.

Lings Primary School and Queen Eleanor Primary Academy have been announced as winners after being chosen from 170 entries.

Head Teacher at Queen Eleanor Primary Academy, Isaac Howarth, with a pupil.

Teacher at Lings Primary School Sarah Battams said: “We are absolutely delighted that our school has been chosen as a winner in the Dinosaurs in the Park competition.

“The children are very excited about the opportunity to have the first look at the dinosaurs. As a big dinosaur lover myself, I’m equally as excited.”

The Dinosaurs in the Park event is a day of fun for all the family, where visitors can venture down a trail and meet 35 life-sized moving dinosaurs including a T-Rex, Triceratops, and Velociraptors and potentially learn something new as they get up close and personal to some less well-known species.

There will also be a range of free attractions and a food court all located in the gardens and woodland of Delapré Abbey.

Teacher and science lead at Lings Primary School, Sarah Battams.

Both schools have won exclusive access to the prehistoric trip for up to 100 children plus teachers in addition to £250 towards travel expenses.

Head teacher at Queen Eleanor Primary Academy, Issac Howarth, said: "We are so pleased to be chosen for this prize.

“It will be so wonderful to take pupils on such a memorable experience, right in their own neighbourhood."

Event organisers said the two schools could not be separated so both were rewarded with the trip.

Dinosaurs in the Park co-founder Sven Schmidt explains why they ran the competition. He said: “The last two years have been tough for schools and other groups, with many not having any trips during this time.

“We wanted to give a lucky school or group the opportunity to win a trip that children will never forget - their own dinosaur adventure.”