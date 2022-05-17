35 life-sized dinosaurs coming to Northampton’s Delapré Abbey this summer

A new event that sees life-sized dinosaurs roaming around as part of an interactive experience will visit Northampton this summer.

‘Dinosaurs in the park’, which is touring the UK, will take over Delapré Abbey from July 21 until August 7 for just over two weeks of fun in the school holidays.

Created by the organisers of attractions like ‘Dinosaur Encounters’ mini golf, pop-up mojito beach bars, Dinosaurs in the Park is a whole day of interactive fun for all the family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dinosaurs will roam around Delapre Abbey later this year.

Sven Schmidt, creator of Dinosaurs in the Park alongside business partner Elliot Freeman, says he was inspired to build the attraction because of the dinosaur craze of recent years – not to mention, the success of his dinosaur-themed mini golf.

He said: “Over the years, we’ve built ourselves a sterling reputation as creators of engaging and immersive events for all ages.

“We’re confident that Dinosaurs in the Park will be just as popular, and we can’t wait to welcome families to this fun-filled attraction.”

Featuring 35 life-sized animatronic models, the attraction boasts a feeding zone, dinosaur trail, as well as fairground rides and dino-fun-zone.

Walk the trail to discover well-known favourites such as the Stegosaurus, Triceratops and

Velociraptor, as well as the lesser-known Dilophosaurus, Kentrosaurus and Hyparosaurus. These dinosaurs (and many more) will eventually take visitors to a huge, hungry T-Rex, poised and ready to attack.