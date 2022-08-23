Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A killer evening is in store for murder mystery enthusiasts in Northampton next month.

Guests are invited to The Church Bar & Restaurant, situated at the bottom of Bridge Street in Northampton town centre on Friday, September 9 for the venue’s second ever Murder Mystery evening.

Bar manager, Andy Heywood, said: “Following the great feedback from our last murder mystery, we are hosting another with a completely new mystery and story line.

The Church Bar & Restaurant in Northampton is set to host a murder mystery next month. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

“We are particularly excited about the menu for the event as - in addition to being on season - it has a real focus on using Northamptonshire produce and products.”

Set in the sprawling mansion of newly rich Essex girl Lady Pork, the tale of intrigue kickstarts with the celebration of her beloved pet Chihuahua, Princess Lambrini, in the the only way she knows how - excessively.

It is not long before a horrific murder takes place and guests will be left scratching their heads as they try to deduce the answer to the age old question of “who dunnit?”

Could it be the bumbling vet, the annoying milkman, the war injured captain and his spiky nurse, the indifferent Polish maid or even the stoic butler leading the investigation?

As guests enjoy a three-course dinner, they must work in teams to decipher the killer as they are entertained with comedic scenes and presented with more and more baffling evidence throughout the night.

Guests will be required to pre-order their food ahead of the event. The evening’s menu includes Venison Carpaccio, Beetroot and Red Onion Tatin, wild mushroom soup, pork tenderloin, braised beef shin cottage, squash risotto and more.READ MORE: WATCH: Review of Mamma Mia evening at The Church Northampton

The dessert menu also shows promise with a dark chocolate cheesecake, roast plum and pistachio custard tart and blackberry cream and toasted almond choux buns.

Chronicle & Echo reviewed The Church Bar and Restaurant’s first Murder Mystery event back in March, which you can read here.

Tickets cost £60 per person and are on sale until Tuesday, September 6.