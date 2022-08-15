Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When you hear the UK’s leading ABBA tribute band is coming to The Church Northampton, you hope you are in for a good evening – and the Mamma Mia event did not disappoint.

Upon arrival at 7pm on Saturday evening (August 13), guests were greeted with a glass of prosecco and were left to mingle in the traditional bar area – and there was a lot of admiring of other people’s Mamma Mia inspired outfits going on.

After finding our seats in the ‘Greek taverna’, the drinks were flowing and everyone was eagerly anticipating the three-course meal.

Some attendees came dressed in Mamma Mia inspired outfits, like this table of four.

Split across two floors, there were a variety of party sizes in attendance, from tables of two to up around 12, and it was clear an event like this is suited to all occasions – from date nights, to a catch up with a friend, to a night out with the family.

The starter arrived, which was my favourite course of the evening, and my dad and I were delighted with our sharing mezze board.

Though we are not usually ones to share food, the board was soon empty and we devoured the meatballs, bread, olives, hummus, celery, and feta cheese. My mum also enjoyed the vegan alternative and despite her not being a vegan herself, it was pleasing to see the menu accommodated for everyone.

The staff members did a fantastic job. Those seated at the front on the bottom floor of the venue were served first, and it was timed just right that as the last plates were served upstairs, they could begin clearing the plates downstairs.

The venue, The Church Northampton, was decorated as a Greek taverna and split across two floors.

There was always a smile on the face of the staff members and they worked hard to ensure everyone was content.

My parents and I all had the same main course, chicken gyros, and once again the plates were empty by the time we had finished with it.

Although my dessert, Greek donuts named loukoumades, was slightly too sweet for my liking, my dad enjoyed his and my mum enjoyed her honey and rosewater baklava.

As everyone was finishing up their desserts, Re-Bjorn began setting up on the stage and began their performance at roughly 9.45pm.

Pictured is one of the starters that was on offer - a sharing mezze board.

It did not take long before many of the women were up on their feet and it may have taken the handful of men who attended a while to embrace the music, but by the end they were dancing like no one was watching.

The band played the classics and the room was constantly singing along and dancing with people they had met just hours before.

My favourite moment of the evening was when they remixed into Dancing Queen before the interval, and the room formed a conga, which weaved round the bottom floor and got everyone involved.

Though I was surprised the tribute act chose Thank You for the Music as one of their encore songs, there was not one person who was not belting their heart out – and it was a great end to a fantastic evening.