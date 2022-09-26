Towcester Library will be in for a real treat when it welcomes author Holly Marlow and her books, on Saturday October 1.

Holly strives for a therapeutic parenting style and has created stories to help children understand some of the emotional and practical complexities of adoption. Her works include Delly Duck and Room in the Nest, which are beautifully illustrated.

Holly is a parent to biological and adopted children and her first book “Delly Duck” came to life while she was talking to her daughter about adopting a younger sibling. She realised a young child can find it quite difficult to manage the thoughts about separation and the distress it can cause, and she wanted to create something to help support young children with this.

Author Holly Marlow

