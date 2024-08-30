Thousands expected to attend popular scarecrow festival in village near Northampton — here’s everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Harpole Scarecrow Festival.

Harpole Scarecrow Festival returns for its 26th year from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15, promising a fun weekend for all ages.

The festival kicks off with Harpole Crowfest at the village playing field on Friday night from 6pm to 1am. This pre-ticket event will feature live music, a fire breather, a stilt walker, fun games, tattoos, and more. Revellers are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15, the Harpole Scarecrow Festival begins. Organisers expect hundreds of scarecrows to be on display again this year. There is no specific theme; villagers are simply encouraged to be creative. Last year’s festival showcased approximately 200 scarecrows.

Thousands flocked to Harpole last year for the annual scarecrow festival

The village will be bustling with activity, making it a great day out for families. The flagpole area will be a go-to spot, featuring numerous stalls, food vendors, and more. Additionally, The Live and Let Live pub will be a hotspot for entertainment, as well as the playing field, which will host live music throughout the weekend. The strawberry fields' popular maize maze will be open every day until 5pm. The popular bus service around the village will also be operating.

Admission is £3.50 for adults, with children entering for free. The entry fee includes all-day parking, a village map, a scarecrow trail with prizes, and a full entertainment schedule.

Three car parks will be available at all village entrances over the weekend: The Turnpike, just off the A45; Strawberry Fields on Upper High Street; and Harpole Playing Fields off Larkhall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Payne from the Harpole Scarecrow Committee said: “We’re excited for the event and are hoping for good weather. It’s a fantastic day out for families, with lots of fun to be had. We welcomed 10,000 people last year and hope to see even more this year. We just want everyone to come and enjoy it.” She added: “Thank you so much for supporting our Harpole Scarecrow Festival. We’re really grateful to everyone who comes, and to those who make scarecrows. It raises much-needed funds for local and national charities and organisations. We can't wait to see you all there!”

For more information, visit Harpole Scarecrow Festival on Facebook.