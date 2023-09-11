PICTURES: Thousands flock to popular scarecrow festival in Northamptonshire village over the sunny weekend

Did you visit?

Thousands of people flocked to a popular scarecrow festival in a Northamptonshire village over the sunny 30-degree weekend.

The village of Harpole held its annual scarecrow festival on Saturday and Sunday (September 9 and 10).

The event saw villagers make eye-catching scarecrows and place them on display in their front gardens, with this year’s theme being anniversaries due to it being the festival’s 25th birthday.

Abbie Tarpley, festival committee member, said: “The residents put so much effort into their scarecrows, so I’m very, very proud of them and just very grateful.

"And the same goes to our volunteers as well, we can’t run it without them. We’re so extremely grateful for all of their support. Thank you to everyone who visited and hopefully we’ll see you all again next year.”

All money raised from the festival will be going towards village charities and organisations.

1 . Harpole Scarecrow Festival Thousands flocked to Harpole over the weekend for the village's annual scarecrow festival Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

